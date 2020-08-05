publicis worldwide
Publicis parts ways with employee following combative tweets on coronavirus
Holding company parted ways with Tom Goodwin after he tweeted about pandemic.
Publicis Worldwide India lead Ajay Gahlaut to exit
Gahlaut will leave the agency in mid-August, and will be replaced by joint national creative directors.
Singapore creative output stands out for Publicis Worldwide
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Publicis Worldwide's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Agency Report Card 2019: Publicis Worldwide
The Singapore team continues to win creative kudos for its work for Vicks, but did the rest of the network contribute enough standout work and clients wins to create positive movement in 2019?
Agency Report Card 2018: Publicis Worldwide
2018 saw Publicis return gradually to the awards circuit, achieve some bullish new business wins and exhibit a variety of performances in different markets.
Agency Report Card 2017: Publicis Worldwide
We assess Publicis Worldwide's 2017 performance in APAC, based on its business results, its innovation and initiatives, its work and awards and its people and leadership.
