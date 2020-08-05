publicis worldwide

Publicis parts ways with employee following combative tweets on coronavirus
Aug 5, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

Publicis parts ways with employee following combative tweets on coronavirus

Holding company parted ways with Tom Goodwin after he tweeted about pandemic.

Publicis Worldwide India lead Ajay Gahlaut to exit
Jul 8, 2020
Campaign India Team

Publicis Worldwide India lead Ajay Gahlaut to exit

Gahlaut will leave the agency in mid-August, and will be replaced by joint national creative directors.

Singapore creative output stands out for Publicis Worldwide
Apr 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

Singapore creative output stands out for Publicis Worldwide

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Publicis Worldwide's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

Agency Report Card 2019: Publicis Worldwide
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Publicis Worldwide

The Singapore team continues to win creative kudos for its work for Vicks, but did the rest of the network contribute enough standout work and clients wins to create positive movement in 2019?

Agency Report Card 2018: Publicis Worldwide
Mar 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2018: Publicis Worldwide

2018 saw Publicis return gradually to the awards circuit, achieve some bullish new business wins and exhibit a variety of performances in different markets.

Agency Report Card 2017: Publicis Worldwide
Mar 19, 2018
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2017: Publicis Worldwide

We assess Publicis Worldwide's 2017 performance in APAC, based on its business results, its innovation and initiatives, its work and awards and its people and leadership.

