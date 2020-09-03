Advertising News
Campaign India Team Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Srija Chatterjee exits Publicis Worldwide India, network scraps her role

Departure caps series of top level exits at group, including MD and CCO Ajay Gahlaut and strategy chief Neeraj Bassi.

Srija Chaterjee
Srija Chaterjee
Publicis India has announced the exit of Srija Chatterjee, managing director, Publicis Worldwide India. 
The agency has announced that Chatterjee will not be replaced.  
 
The Groupe recently announced the integration of BBH and a joint leadership team of Subhash Kamath and Russell Barrett to oversee BBH-PWW.
 
Subhash Kamath, CEO, BBH-PWW,  said, “We thank Srija for all her contribution to PWW and wish her all the very best in her future endeavours. Publicis Worldwide stands at an important growth juncture and with very talented teams and a robust brand portfolio already in place, we will continue to build on the momentum. Srija will be missed.”
 
At Publicis, she oversaw India operations including units such as Publicis Ambience, Publicis Capital and Publicis Beehive. During her stint, she worked on brands including L’oreal, Nestle, Heineken, Unilever and Citibank.

Chatterjee has nearly three decades of experience and had joined Publicis Worldwide in April 2017 after a 17-year stint with Lowe Group, including eight years in Singapore. She moved to Publicis India from MullenLowe, Singapore. 

Her departure continues the churn at Publicis India. In July 2020, Ajay Gahlaut had resigned as CCO and MD of Publicis Worldwide India, while Neeraj Bassi had quit as chief strategy officer. Meanwhile, Vikash Chemjong and Basabjit "Tito" Mazumdar were elevated to the roles of joint national creative directors and Sanju Menon was elevated as COO, Publicis Ambience and Publicis Beehive, taking over from Paritosh Srivastava, who was appointed managing director of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. 

 

