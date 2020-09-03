Srija Chatterjee exits Publicis Worldwide India, network scraps her role

Publicis India has announced the exit of Srija Chatterjee, managing director, Publicis Worldwide India.

The agency has announced that Chatterjee will not be replaced.

The Groupe recently announced the integration of BBH and a joint leadership team of Subhash Kamath and Russell Barrett to oversee BBH-PWW.

Subhash Kamath, CEO, BBH-PWW, said, “We thank Srija for all her contribution to PWW and wish her all the very best in her future endeavours. Publicis Worldwide stands at an important growth juncture and with very talented teams and a robust brand portfolio already in place, we will continue to build on the momentum. Srija will be missed.”

At Publicis, she oversaw India operations including units such as Publicis Ambience, Publicis Capital and Publicis Beehive. During her stint, she worked on brands including L’oreal, Nestle, Heineken, Unilever and Citibank.