PRWeek is back in Asia with extensive coverage of the PR and comms world
Mar 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

Haymarket Media announces the return of the PRWeek title in Asia.

PRWeek and PRCA launch landmark Asia-Pacific study
Jun 26, 2019
Arvind Hickman

The PRCA and PRWeek UK are launching the first PR and Communications Census for the Asia-Pacific region, in conjunction with research partner YouGov.

Shortlist for 2016 PRWeek Awards Asia arrives
May 17, 2016
Staff Reporters

After judging earlier this month, the jury for the 2016 PRWeek Awards Asia has released the shortlist for the awards, which take place on 15 June in Hong Kong.

Photos: PRWeek Awards judging
May 10, 2016

More than 50 judges spent last Friday debating and deciding on their shortlisted nominees for this year's awards, which take place in Hong Kong on June 15. The shortlist will be released on May 25. Judges from several markets including Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Thailand, China and the Philippines were present at the judging.

Photos: PRWeek roundtable discussion on women in leadership
Oct 5, 2015

Photos from a roundtable discussion organised by PRWeek Asia in conjunction with Edelman, which took place in Singapore on Friday. Please see the related-article link at the bottom of the page for additional information.

PRWeek Asia welcomes new editor Faaez Samadi
Sep 28, 2015
Gary Scattergood

Experienced business journalist Samadi is based in Singapore

