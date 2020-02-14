Search
Feb 14, 2020
Alibaba posts slowest revenue growth in four years
Revenues up 38%, profits 50% in Q3, but first quarterly topline decline on record looms as festering Covid-19 hits business hard
May 15, 2018
Digital revenues up, but profits down at Dentsu
Both Dentsu Inc and Dentsu Aegis Network are earning more from digital, but challenging markets, Japanese work reforms and planned investments weigh on Q1 profits.
Aug 8, 2011
P&G's annual profits drop after US$700 million adspend rise
GLOBAL - Procter & Gamble's net earnings suffered a sharp year-on-year decline in the 12 months to the end of June, despite top-line growth.
