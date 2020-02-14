profits

Alibaba posts slowest revenue growth in four years
Feb 14, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Alibaba posts slowest revenue growth in four years

Revenues up 38%, profits 50% in Q3, but first quarterly topline decline on record looms as festering Covid-19 hits business hard

Digital revenues up, but profits down at Dentsu
May 15, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Digital revenues up, but profits down at Dentsu

Both Dentsu Inc and Dentsu Aegis Network are earning more from digital, but challenging markets, Japanese work reforms and planned investments weigh on Q1 profits.

P&G's annual profits drop after US$700 million adspend rise
Aug 8, 2011
Oliver Luft

P&G's annual profits drop after US$700 million adspend rise

GLOBAL - Procter & Gamble's net earnings suffered a sharp year-on-year decline in the 12 months to the end of June, despite top-line growth.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia