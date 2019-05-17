prices

Luxury labels must avoid the sales promotion trap to survive
1 day ago
Daniel Langer

Companies greatly underestimate the damage that promoting a luxury brand can cause, with many brands assuming that the only way to survive in the short term, is to lower prices.

'Is it expensive?': Sellers not pleased by price-comparison tool for China digital ads
May 17, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

A tool that lays out hidden markups of digital media buying and potential arbitrage in China has caused a stir following its release last month.

Polarisation of pricing: Shoppers want both luxury and value from FMCG brands
Jul 3, 2014
Virginia Garavaglia

Consumers want both a touch of luxury and affordability. Smart FMCG companies will give them both with 'masstige' innovations.

