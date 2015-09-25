pratik thakar
Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola
After a long APAC advertising-agency career, Pratik Thakar has ascended to a global role driving creative strategy for Coca-Cola, but still devotes time to improving the profession and grooming its next wave of leaders.
Don't believe everything you hear: Coke's Pratik Thakar
Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola's head of creative content for Asia-Pacific and ASEAN, shares his views on aligning with global issues, how technology has changed what marketers do and why negative statements are more trustworthy than positive ones.
Coca-Cola wraps bottled-water brand in social responsibility
CHINA - Buying Coca-Cola's bottled-water brand Ice Dew Chun Yue (純悅) will give consumers a chance to ‘Drink good, do good, feel good’ by supporting efforts to provide clean drinking water to rural schoolchildren.
Creative veteran Pratik Thakar takes up senior Asia-Pacific role at Coca-Cola
REGIONAL - Longtime McCann veteran Pratik Thakar, most recently vice-president and chief strategy and innovation officer for Grey Group Greater China, has taken up a new Asia-Pacific role as head of Pacific Group creative and content excellence at Coca-Cola.
Grey China scoops strategist to join fast-expanding team
SHANGHAI - Another senior Chinese executive, Sophie Zhou, is joining Grey Group China's strategy team, bringing with her more than 10 years of experience, including with Temasek and Unilever China.
Grey Greater China announces major hire to join TH Peng for innovation and strategy
GREATER CHINA - The arrival of iconic leader TH Peng as chairman and CEO of Grey Greater China has been followed by the announcement of another major hire: Pratik Thakar as executive VP/chief strategy and innovation officer for Greater China. His role begins in April.
