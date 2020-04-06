police

Mumbai Police spreads 'stay at home' message with self-policing
Apr 6, 2020
Campaign India Team

Watch the film conceptualised by Lowe Lintas

Tsui Wah in a pickle over 'pro-protester' packs of pepper
Aug 29, 2019
Staff Reporters

A Weibo complaint about seasoning packets supposedly expressing anti-police sentiments at the Hong Kong dining establishment attracted 36 million views in just a couple of hours.

Private View: Skoda, NZ Police, and Singtel put on a show
Feb 2, 2018
Rick Boost

Watch creatives react to ads on camera, in the latest episode of our Private View series.

This police recruitment video is flippin' good
Nov 29, 2017
Ad Nut

Real cops go head over heels more times than seems strictly necessary in a funny film that focuses on the community side of policing rather than crime.

