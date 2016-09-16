pokemon

Pokémon celebrates 25 years with Post Malone virtual gig
2 days ago
Fayola Douglas

Pokémon celebrates 25 years with Post Malone virtual gig

The concert is part of an ongoing collaboration with Universal Music Group.

Expedia Japan aims to get out of its niche
Sep 16, 2016
David Blecken

Expedia Japan aims to get out of its niche

The US online travel giant has built its name in Japan by going after early adopters, but is now changing tack to convert the entry-level segment.

Blippar hopes Pokemon Go frenzy will raise adoption in Japan
Aug 3, 2016
David Blecken

Blippar hopes Pokemon Go frenzy will raise adoption in Japan

The 'visual discovery' platform is working hard to cultivate users and move AR to a more serious level in a sceptical market.

Pokemon Go will feature sponsored locations for retailers
Jul 14, 2016
Shona Ghosh

Pokemon Go will feature sponsored locations for retailers

Developer Niantic may capture revenue by charging retailers and restaurants to include Pokemon characters in their venues.

