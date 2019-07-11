pocari sweat
Campaign Creation Stories: How Pocari Sweat and Dentsu sent a heroine on a fantastic journey
Otsuka Pharmaceuticals and Dentsu wanted to revitalise Pocari Sweat's brand message for young people in a post-pandemic world. See the astonishing, dreamlike film they came up with and hear the inside story of its creation directly from the brand and agency.
China breaks in two Pocari Sweats over Hong Kong protest furore
Pocari Sweat in China disowns Hong Kong sister company's decision to pull ads from TVB for its allegedly biased protest coverage.
Pocari Sweat gathers children's dreams for moon journey
Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, owner of the Pocari Sweat brand, hosted an event yesterday to kick of its 'Dream Capsule' project in Hong Kong. Many local children wrote messages that, if all goes according to plan, will be carried to the moon next summer along with some Pocari Sweat (in powder form), as the brand pursues "its dream of making Pocari Sweat a health drink for consumption in space". The company's vision is that in 30 years, "youths interested in space will be able to live out their dreams, unlock the Dream Capsule...and drink the Pocari Sweat mixed with the water found on the moon". More information on the project is available at lunar-dream.com/en.
Media Palette scoops media AOR for Pocari Sweat maker Otsuka Pharmaceutical
HONG KONG - Otsuka Pharmaceutical Hong Kong has appointed Media Palette as its media planning and buying AOR, effective from 1 January.
Elite Step to manage PR and event for Hong Kong's cross-harbour race
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's historical cross-harbour swimming race is making a comeback after 33 years. The Hong Kong Amateur Swimming Association (HKASA) has tasked Elite Step to handle the PR and event management.
Pocari Sweat hires M&C Saatchi in China for digital and PR business
SHANGHAI - M&C Saatchi Shanghai has been appointed to the digital and public relations business for Japanese beverage brand Pocari Sweat.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins