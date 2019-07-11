Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, owner of the Pocari Sweat brand, hosted an event yesterday to kick of its 'Dream Capsule' project in Hong Kong. Many local children wrote messages that, if all goes according to plan, will be carried to the moon next summer along with some Pocari Sweat (in powder form), as the brand pursues "its dream of making Pocari Sweat a health drink for consumption in space". The company's vision is that in 30 years, "youths interested in space will be able to live out their dreams, unlock the Dream Capsule...and drink the Pocari Sweat mixed with the water found on the moon". More information on the project is available at lunar-dream.com/en.