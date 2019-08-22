pmp
Highlights from Performance Marketing Playbook
Today's performance-marketing conference has wrapped. Have a look at some of the key takeaways here.
Why PMPs can help brands break the duopoly habit
Spending for ads on Facebook and Google remains an easy decision. But private marketplaces offer compelling advantages and are overcoming more objections.
APAC leading globally for in-app ad growth
TOP OF THE CHARTS: PubMatic’s latest mobile index also highlights the rise of PMPs and how video is driving in-app media spending.
PubMatic launches PMP in Indonesia
Partners include several leading publishers and Mindshare.
PubMatic intros World Cup-specific PMP with Publicis
In the run-up to the World Cup, PubMatic, with Publicis Media, has launched a targeted PMP (private marketplace) it claims offers unique audience segment targeting and speed of deployment.
The simplest solution to digital marketers’ complex problems
Deepika Nikhilender of CtrlShift makes the case for private marketplaces, which so far have not found wide adoption in Asia.
