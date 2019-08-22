pmp

Highlights from Performance Marketing Playbook
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Highlights from Performance Marketing Playbook

Today's performance-marketing conference has wrapped. Have a look at some of the key takeaways here.

Why PMPs can help brands break the duopoly habit
Aug 22, 2019
Nickolas Rekeda

Why PMPs can help brands break the duopoly habit

Spending for ads on Facebook and Google remains an easy decision. But private marketplaces offer compelling advantages and are overcoming more objections.

APAC leading globally for in-app ad growth
Aug 21, 2019
Staff Reporters

APAC leading globally for in-app ad growth

TOP OF THE CHARTS: PubMatic’s latest mobile index also highlights the rise of PMPs and how video is driving in-app media spending.

PubMatic launches PMP in Indonesia
Oct 30, 2018
Faaez Samadi

PubMatic launches PMP in Indonesia

Partners include several leading publishers and Mindshare.

PubMatic intros World Cup-specific PMP with Publicis
May 31, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

PubMatic intros World Cup-specific PMP with Publicis

In the run-up to the World Cup, PubMatic, with Publicis Media, has launched a targeted PMP (private marketplace) it claims offers unique audience segment targeting and speed of deployment.

The simplest solution to digital marketers’ complex problems
Mar 6, 2017
Deepika Nikhilender

The simplest solution to digital marketers’ complex problems

Deepika Nikhilender of CtrlShift makes the case for private marketplaces, which so far have not found wide adoption in Asia.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

1 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

2 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

3 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

4 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

5 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

7 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

8 In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

Why the metaverse could be the next biggest opportunity for businesses in Asia

9 Why the metaverse could be the next biggest opportunity for businesses in Asia

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble