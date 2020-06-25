piyush pandey

Lions Live 2020: 'Stay around keep your wicket intact, we're going to win this one' - Piyush Pandey
Jun 25, 2020
Raahil Chopra

Lions Live 2020: 'Stay around keep your wicket intact, we're going to win this one' - Piyush Pandey

The worldwide CCO of Ogilvy states how the agency has functioned through the pandemic and shares learnings from the past three months

WFH diary: 'These are the times you remember'
Apr 3, 2020
Piyush Pandey

WFH diary: 'These are the times you remember'

Ogilvy's worldwide CCO and executive chairman for India speaks about his work from home experience and how he expects everyone to come out as bigger human beings post this challenge.

Sonal Dabral to move on from Ogilvy
Feb 3, 2020
Campaign India Team

Sonal Dabral to move on from Ogilvy

Dabral was CCO for South and Southeast Asia.

Ogilvy names Piyush Pandey global CCO
Dec 5, 2018
Claire Beale

Ogilvy names Piyush Pandey global CCO

Pandey will continue as chairman of Ogilvy India as he takes over the role Tham Khai Meng held until his abrupt departure in July.

Cannes Lions to honour Piyush and Prasoon Pandey
Dec 13, 2017
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions to honour Piyush and Prasoon Pandey

Pair will receive the Lion of St. Mark at the 2018 festival.

Sonal Dabral to join Ogilvy as group CCO and vice chairman
Jul 10, 2017
Campaign India Team

Sonal Dabral to join Ogilvy as group CCO and vice chairman

Will move from DDB Mudra where he was chairman and CCO

