piyush pandey
Lions Live 2020: 'Stay around keep your wicket intact, we're going to win this one' - Piyush Pandey
The worldwide CCO of Ogilvy states how the agency has functioned through the pandemic and shares learnings from the past three months
WFH diary: 'These are the times you remember'
Ogilvy's worldwide CCO and executive chairman for India speaks about his work from home experience and how he expects everyone to come out as bigger human beings post this challenge.
Sonal Dabral to move on from Ogilvy
Dabral was CCO for South and Southeast Asia.
Ogilvy names Piyush Pandey global CCO
Pandey will continue as chairman of Ogilvy India as he takes over the role Tham Khai Meng held until his abrupt departure in July.
Cannes Lions to honour Piyush and Prasoon Pandey
Pair will receive the Lion of St. Mark at the 2018 festival.
Sonal Dabral to join Ogilvy as group CCO and vice chairman
Will move from DDB Mudra where he was chairman and CCO
