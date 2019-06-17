Panorama Stock, in association with Campaign Asia-Pacific, has announced the winners of the Muse Awards, a photography competition for the region's creative advertising community. The gold, silver, and bronze winners, as well as one honourable mention, appear below. View the best of the more than 3500 entries at space.panoramastock.com. Panorama and Campaign thank all who entered, as well as the judges: Senthil Kumar, Brian Ma, Din Sumedi, and Thomas Yang.