photography

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment partners Getty for women’s sport exhibition
2 days ago
Fayola Douglas

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment partners Getty for women’s sport exhibition

The show explores how women’s sport has been captured over the past 50 years.

Rankin: Quitting harmful social media made me more creative
Jun 17, 2019
Olivia Parker

Rankin: Quitting harmful social media made me more creative

CANNES IN SHORTS: The world-renowned photographer tells Campaign about the moment he realised the social platforms he was using were affecting his mental health, and why he's happier embracing what he calls 'JOMO' — the 'joy of missing out'.

Hong Kong Ballet campaign is a soaring success
May 17, 2018
Ad Nut

Hong Kong Ballet campaign is a soaring success

A joyous, gorgeous campaign by Design Army and photographer Dean Alexander makes the troupe impossible to ignore.

Getty Images: Picture trends vary with country economics
Apr 17, 2018
Olivia Parker

Getty Images: Picture trends vary with country economics

As Getty presents its three creative trends for 2018 to a Hong Kong audience, senior creative director Masaaki Kobayashi discusses their relevance in Asia.

Japanese healthcare brand aims to make Americans
Dec 9, 2015
David Blecken

Japanese healthcare brand aims to make Americans "whole"

TOKYO - Mitsui Chemicals, a Japanese manufacturing company, has launched a branding initiative aimed at a US audience to promote its entry into the healthcare space and build its presence internationally.

Muse Awards photo-contest winners
Mar 20, 2012
Staff Reporters

Muse Awards photo-contest winners

Panorama Stock, in association with Campaign Asia-Pacific, has announced the winners of the Muse Awards, a photography competition for the region's creative advertising community. The gold, silver, and bronze winners, as well as one honourable mention, appear below. View the best of the more than 3500 entries at space.panoramastock.com. Panorama and Campaign thank all who entered, as well as the judges: Senthil Kumar, Brian Ma, Din Sumedi, and Thomas Yang.

