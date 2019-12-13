pfizer

GSK consolidates Pfizer consumer healthcare media with Publicis Media
Dec 13, 2019
Oliver McAteer

The win beefs up responsibilities for bespoke service platformGSK.

Pfizer's vaccine ad is a blast from the past
Nov 17, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Pharma company "derives" a nostalgic ad from a hit 1970s Hong Kong movie.

Viagra faces stiff competition as Pfizer calls ad review
May 11, 2016
Omar Oakes

Pfizer, the global pharmaceuticals giant, has kicked off a global review of its advertising requirements ahead of an international campaign for Viagra due to launch first in the UK next year.

Hammer time: This is not your father's Viagra ad
May 5, 2014
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - An OOH campaign by Leo Burnett for Pfizer's erectile-dysfunction drug Viagra takes a more direct approach and addresses a younger audience than the brand's more familiar advertising featuring older men and couples.

ADK Taiwan CEO Yves Huang bids farewell
Mar 20, 2014
Benjamin Li

TAIPEI - Yves Huang (黃逸甫), CEO of ADK Taiwan(聯旭廣告) for four years, is leaving the agency at the end of this month. The agency has promoted Barbie Lin (林詠絮), its executive vice president, to the MD role effective 1 April.

Pfizer appoints Leo Burnett for flagship-brand launches in Vietnam
Sep 26, 2013
Racheal Lee

HO CHI MINH CITY - Pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer has named Leo Burnett Vietnam for the launch of Pfizer’s two flagship brands, Centrum and Caltrate, in the country.

