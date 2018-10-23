partner
Amazon Ads Partner Awards reveal 2023 finalists
Entries were invited from all regions of the world
Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe
Former Isobar APAC CEO takes on newly created role at Publicis Groupe.
Challenge Byron Sharp and grow your brand
The pervasive Dr Sharp has sold thousands of copies of his book, How Brands Grow. However, many of us in advertising and marketing refuse to adopt the professor's arguments as sacrosanct.
Dear Tech Support: Is ‘guaranteed fraud-free’ programmatic worth the price tag?
Answers to your pressing questions on all aspects of digital marketing. In association with Xaxis.
EXCLUSIVE: Etihad Airways Partner airlines choose Starcom for global media
GLOBAL - Publicis Groupe-owned Starcom Media Group has won the global media planning and buying account for Etihad Airways and its three-largest partner airlines: Alitalia, Air Berlin and Jet Airways.
Thailand YouTube launch attracts major brands
THAILAND - YouTube, with Mindshare as "launch agency partner", has signed advertising deals with Ford, Samsung, Thai Air Asia X, True and Unilever for the official introduction of YouTube.co.th, a dedicated site for Thailand.
