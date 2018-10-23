partner

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe
Oct 23, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Former Isobar APAC CEO takes on newly created role at Publicis Groupe.

EXCLUSIVE: Etihad Airways Partner airlines choose Starcom for global media
Jul 9, 2015
Emily Tan

GLOBAL - Publicis Groupe-owned Starcom Media Group has won the global media planning and buying account for Etihad Airways and its three-largest partner airlines: Alitalia, Air Berlin and Jet Airways.

Thailand YouTube launch attracts major brands
May 19, 2014
Byravee Iyer

THAILAND - YouTube, with Mindshare as "launch agency partner", has signed advertising deals with Ford, Samsung, Thai Air Asia X, True and Unilever for the official introduction of YouTube.co.th, a dedicated site for Thailand.

