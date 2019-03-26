parklu

2 days ago
Gemma Williams

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition

This new merger will allow companies a consistent view of an influencer campaign’s impact at scale and across regions.

Mar 26, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Insisting on using only celebs is like "gambling" in your KOL strategy

Caught the influencer influenza? We take stock of the contagious KOL industry in China and determine how effective the spread really is.

Jun 27, 2018
Elijah Whaley

Influencer haters gonna hate

An open letter to critics and belittlers of influencer marketing, from the CMO of Parklu.

Jun 15, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Nike scores big in Chinese KOL competition

The brand gets more out of its influencer efforts on Chinese social-media platforms than most other apparel and fast-fashion companies, according to a report by Parklu.

Jan 31, 2018
Olivia Parker

Kidfluencers: The rise of pint-sized digital trendsetters

They may not yet have reached their teens, but this new breed of junior content creators is taking Asia by storm. Here's what brands need to know about working with them

