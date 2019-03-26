parklu
Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition
This new merger will allow companies a consistent view of an influencer campaign’s impact at scale and across regions.
Insisting on using only celebs is like "gambling" in your KOL strategy
Caught the influencer influenza? We take stock of the contagious KOL industry in China and determine how effective the spread really is.
Influencer haters gonna hate
An open letter to critics and belittlers of influencer marketing, from the CMO of Parklu.
Nike scores big in Chinese KOL competition
The brand gets more out of its influencer efforts on Chinese social-media platforms than most other apparel and fast-fashion companies, according to a report by Parklu.
Kidfluencers: The rise of pint-sized digital trendsetters
They may not yet have reached their teens, but this new breed of junior content creators is taking Asia by storm. Here's what brands need to know about working with them
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins