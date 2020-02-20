overwork
GO Communications implements 4.5-day workweek
The Malaysian agency becomes a rarity in the region for introducing a shorter working week.
The case for an asshole-free creative industry
In a new book, Paul Woods discusses how the industry can improve its working practices. Here, he explains why cutting down on hours worked is one key way to achieve this.
Programmatic traders risk workload burnout: study
TOP OF THE CHARTS: New research from CtrlShift highlights the increasing complexities faced by programmatic traders, and the accompanying heightened risk of burnout.
Why the events world struggles with talent
Event360 recap: Challenges in attracting and retaining talent in the industry.
Seeking pastures new? All you need to know about moving client-side
Brand roles are often fêted as the ideal escape from the long hours, low pay and minimal influence that agency life can involve. But moving can be hard—and new roles are not always what they're cracked up to be.
The truth about advertising's long-hours culture
A senior creative lays bare the mental toll of the industry's culture of working long hours.
