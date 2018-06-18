outlook
9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021
2021 PREDICTIONS: We asked creative-agency types to tell us about the themes that will shape their approach to the coming months, as well as their creative output.
WPP's Read: We're focusing on collaboration, rather than 'collapsing' brands
"I don’t think WPP needs to be smaller. We need to be simpler to navigate [for clients]," Read tells Campaign.
What if your industry simply ceased to exist?
Marketing and communications isn't the only industry changing at a neck-breaking pace. You can't fight the disruption that's underway, and James Thompson argues that you shouldn't.
Digital, big events driving global adspend gains: Magna
Mobile ad growth and cyclical events like Olympics and FIFA are main drivers of an upbeat global outlook
From new business to M&A: The year of Trump and transparency
Unknown firms dominate China’s M&A scene, WPP’s agencies lead, and Dentsu keeps shopping—a tumultuous year has left the industry feeling shell-shocked, and taking stock of what 2017 has in store.
Outlook 2017: Experts and leaders predict
What will follow the year of Trump, Brexit, diversity scandals, transparency, overcharging, VR and AI?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins