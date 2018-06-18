outlook

9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

2021 PREDICTIONS: We asked creative-agency types to tell us about the themes that will shape their approach to the coming months, as well as their creative output.

WPP's Read: We're focusing on collaboration, rather than 'collapsing' brands
Jun 18, 2018
Gideon Spanier

WPP's Read: We're focusing on collaboration, rather than 'collapsing' brands

"I don’t think WPP needs to be smaller. We need to be simpler to navigate [for clients]," Read tells Campaign.

What if your industry simply ceased to exist?
Dec 18, 2017
James Thompson

What if your industry simply ceased to exist?

Marketing and communications isn't the only industry changing at a neck-breaking pace. You can't fight the disruption that's underway, and James Thompson argues that you shouldn't.

Digital, big events driving global adspend gains: Magna
Dec 4, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Digital, big events driving global adspend gains: Magna

Mobile ad growth and cyclical events like Olympics and FIFA are main drivers of an upbeat global outlook

From new business to M&A: The year of Trump and transparency
Jan 4, 2017
Greg Paull

From new business to M&A: The year of Trump and transparency

Unknown firms dominate China’s M&A scene, WPP’s agencies lead, and Dentsu keeps shopping—a tumultuous year has left the industry feeling shell-shocked, and taking stock of what 2017 has in store.

Outlook 2017: Experts and leaders predict
Jan 3, 2017
Emily Tan

Outlook 2017: Experts and leaders predict

What will follow the year of Trump, Brexit, diversity scandals, transparency, overcharging, VR and AI?

