Singaporeans, Indians watch the most online video content
Nov 1, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A look at online video and SVOD consumption habits from a recent report.

Publishers lose $3.5 million a day to counterfeit video inventory
Dec 14, 2017
Emily Tan

Publishers are losing out on up to $1.27 billion a year, a study by Amobee, Google, Quantcast and 16 major publishers has found.

See the winners from the Branded Shorts film festival in Tokyo
Jun 9, 2017
David Blecken

The discussion at this year's event showed film creatives in Japan are eager to move away from the confines of the 15-second TV spot.

There's no need to fear 360-degree video
Oct 3, 2016
David Blecken

On a recent trip to Tokyo, AOL SVP Michael Hyman offered advice on using a tool with strong potential that most seem too timid to experiment with.

Video player Teads aims to outdo YouTube with sophistication
Sep 7, 2016
David Blecken

The video advertising company recently appointed leaders for Asia-Pacific and Japan and aims to take advantage of growing concerns from brands around placement quality.

Japanese internet advertising to hit $11.15 billion by 2020
Jun 27, 2016
David Blecken

Key findings for Japan's online advertising market from PricewaterhouseCoopers’ (PwC) Global entertainment and media outlook 2016-2020

