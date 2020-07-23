omnicom group

OMD snags Natural Diamond Council China account
Jul 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

EXCLUSIVE: OMD Shanghai takes over account, thought to be worth US$10 million, from incumbent Starcom.

HNA Group picks Lowe Beijing as branding and advertising partner
Feb 25, 2014
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - Lowe Beijing becomes the new creative partner for HNA Group (海航集团) after a competitive pitch in Q4 that involved more than five agencies, including the incumbent Ogilvy & Mather.

WPP and Omnicom Group tipped to win Huawei’s global brand consulting assignment
Oct 8, 2012
Benjamin Li

SHENZHEN - Huawei, the world's second-largest telecom equipment maker, is tipped to have selected WPP and Omnicom for a consulting assignment on global corporate branding.

CEO calls Unisono closure rumours unfounded
Sep 6, 2012
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Omnicom Group has rebuffed rumours it has closed its field-marketing agency Unisono Field Marketing (UFM) in China.

Young Spikes Marketers Academy addresses role of creativity in brand strategy
Sep 21, 2011
Jason Kuperman

SPIKES ASIA - 2011 marks the first year for the Young Spikes Marketers Academy held during the Spikes Asia Festival. The academy is a learning programme designed for young marketers under the age of 30 and working with a client organisation.

OMG promotes Shel Vei Yong as associate research director
Oct 28, 2010
Staff Reporters

KUALA LUMPUR - Omnicom Media Group has announced the promotion of Shel Vei Yong as associate research director, consumer knowledge and insights for Asia Pacific.

