omnicom group
OMD snags Natural Diamond Council China account
EXCLUSIVE: OMD Shanghai takes over account, thought to be worth US$10 million, from incumbent Starcom.
HNA Group picks Lowe Beijing as branding and advertising partner
BEIJING - Lowe Beijing becomes the new creative partner for HNA Group (海航集团) after a competitive pitch in Q4 that involved more than five agencies, including the incumbent Ogilvy & Mather.
WPP and Omnicom Group tipped to win Huawei’s global brand consulting assignment
SHENZHEN - Huawei, the world's second-largest telecom equipment maker, is tipped to have selected WPP and Omnicom for a consulting assignment on global corporate branding.
CEO calls Unisono closure rumours unfounded
SHANGHAI - Omnicom Group has rebuffed rumours it has closed its field-marketing agency Unisono Field Marketing (UFM) in China.
Young Spikes Marketers Academy addresses role of creativity in brand strategy
SPIKES ASIA - 2011 marks the first year for the Young Spikes Marketers Academy held during the Spikes Asia Festival. The academy is a learning programme designed for young marketers under the age of 30 and working with a client organisation.
OMG promotes Shel Vei Yong as associate research director
KUALA LUMPUR - Omnicom Media Group has announced the promotion of Shel Vei Yong as associate research director, consumer knowledge and insights for Asia Pacific.
