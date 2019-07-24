olympic

Alibaba lights Olympic marketing campaign
2 days ago
Minnie Wang

Alibaba CMO Chris Tung tells us about the company’s marketing campaign, as well as its technological support for the Tokyo games and the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

Our five favourite Olympic ad campaigns of all time
Jul 24, 2019
Staff Reporters

Authenticity and a dollop of inspiration, it turns out, are key elements to an influential Olympic Games campaign. Here are five of our favourites.

Can PyeongChang pull off its closing ceremony after a 'flavourless' opening?
Feb 23, 2018
David Zolkwer

With the Winter Games coming to a close, the artistic director of the upcoming Commonwealth Games opening and closing ceremonies talks about the brand challenge involved in such events

Olympic family stories power Intel's latest VR campaign
Feb 14, 2018
Zoë Beery

'Experience the moment' brings together athletes and their far-away support systems.

Hyundai’s Olympic experience is dark. Extremely dark.
Feb 12, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Built in a bid to change its brand perception, the Korean automaker’s striking pavilion in PyeongChang is turning heads.

Coca-Cola, Adidas and McDonald’s lead Olympic perception in China: R3
Aug 27, 2012
Staff Reporters

BEIJING - Coca-Cola has scored 15 per cent higher on awareness for the 2012 London Olympics than it did four years ago, the highest recall among Olympic athlete endorsement campaigns, according to a new study by marketing consultancy R3.

