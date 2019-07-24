olympic
Alibaba lights Olympic marketing campaign
Alibaba CMO Chris Tung tells us about the company’s marketing campaign, as well as its technological support for the Tokyo games and the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.
Our five favourite Olympic ad campaigns of all time
Authenticity and a dollop of inspiration, it turns out, are key elements to an influential Olympic Games campaign. Here are five of our favourites.
Can PyeongChang pull off its closing ceremony after a 'flavourless' opening?
With the Winter Games coming to a close, the artistic director of the upcoming Commonwealth Games opening and closing ceremonies talks about the brand challenge involved in such events
Olympic family stories power Intel's latest VR campaign
'Experience the moment' brings together athletes and their far-away support systems.
Hyundai’s Olympic experience is dark. Extremely dark.
Built in a bid to change its brand perception, the Korean automaker’s striking pavilion in PyeongChang is turning heads.
Coca-Cola, Adidas and McDonald’s lead Olympic perception in China: R3
BEIJING - Coca-Cola has scored 15 per cent higher on awareness for the 2012 London Olympics than it did four years ago, the highest recall among Olympic athlete endorsement campaigns, according to a new study by marketing consultancy R3.
