offline
Why beauty brick-and-mortar is thriving In China
Offline beauty sales are peaking now that China’s online buyers are back at brick-and-mortar chain stores. But can local beauty retailers seize the moment?
Elevating in-store experiences through storytelling and technology
The benefits of retail experiential over media buying may be more powerful than many brands realise, says Mediamonks' Shanghai executive producer.
Behind the scenes of Singles Day 2018: strategies of the major platforms
Following the discount shopping festival, we look at the recent tactical shifts made by China's biggest e-commerce platforms—and why they went back to basics this year.
Singles Day: MNCs evolve e-commerce KPIs in China—just not fast enough
Ahead of Singles Day, many multinational brands find themselves still trying to keep up with the omnichannel footprints of Alibaba and JD.
Use tech to fix the back of the store
Too many retailers are drawn to the shiny side of technological possibility when they talk about ‘the store of the future’, said panellists at FUTR Asia.
Pop-up power: Short-term shops stoke FOMO
Temporary retail rentals are as much about marketing as they are about sales, and can give brands a new lease on life.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins