Interpublic Group rebrands CMG division as IPG DXTRA
The 28-agency, 7,000-person offering including Weber Shandwick, Golin, Octagon, Jack Morton and FutureBrand will operate as a global collective led by CEO Andy Polansky.
IPG’s Octagon acquires majority stake in Australia’s Milkmoney
Milkmoney will operate within the Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network of IPG.
Standard Chartered invites Liverpool fans to virtual Anfield
Virtual tour of Anfield aims to bring Liverpool’s Asian fans closer to the club.
Sponsoring F1: A fast track to Asian hearts?
New research from Octagon suggests that Asian sports fans are more accepting of the role of sponsors in their sport than European fans, signalling great opportunities for marketers.
ANZ serves up regional campaign with past, present and future tennis stars
ASIA-PACIFIC - ANZ today launched a regional campaign, fronted by top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic, that highlights the bank's sponsorship of the Australian Open and Shanghai Rolex Masters.
Octagon appoints Nancy Tao as vice-president for China
BEIJING - Sports and entertainment marketing agency Octagon has appointed Nancy Tao as vice-president for China. Based in Beijing, she will report to Greater China managing director Winston Zheng.
