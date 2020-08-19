nrma
Protecting your stuff isn't a game, a new game proves
NRMA Insurance and CHE Proximity created 'Help', a board game that underscores—you might be able to guess—the need for insurance. Our pal Ad Nut gave it a try.
With bushfire season looming, this insurer wants Australians to be ready
A year on from devastating bushfires, the 'First Saturday' campaign, developed by CHE Proximity for NRMA insurance, has a series of tasks for Australians to complete.
This dessert-driving drama is deviously hard-hitting
Christmas-themed campaign from NRMA Insurance and Colenso BBDO highlights a case of misplaced priorities when it comes to driving habits.
NRMA Insurance releases a sort-of musical about helpfulness
Work from Australia: 'Help is who we are' for NRMA Insurance by The Monkeys.
TBWA to help NRMA build a car from "extras" only
SYDNEY - Whybin\TBWA\Tequila, alongside Mediacom, has launched a new campaign for NRMA Insurance under its "Experience the difference" brand positioning. This one highlights the many vehicular "extras" that other insurers don't cover.
Insurance Australia invites nation to drive its car
Whybin\TBWA\Tequila has rolled out its debut campaign for Insurance Australia Group (IAG) to highlight the benefits of various comprehensive policies.
