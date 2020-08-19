nrma

Protecting your stuff isn't a game, a new game proves
3 days ago
Ad Nut

Protecting your stuff isn't a game, a new game proves

NRMA Insurance and CHE Proximity created 'Help', a board game that underscores—you might be able to guess—the need for insurance. Our pal Ad Nut gave it a try.

With bushfire season looming, this insurer wants Australians to be ready
Aug 19, 2020
Ad Nut

With bushfire season looming, this insurer wants Australians to be ready

A year on from devastating bushfires, the 'First Saturday' campaign, developed by CHE Proximity for NRMA insurance, has a series of tasks for Australians to complete.

This dessert-driving drama is deviously hard-hitting
Dec 3, 2019
Ad Nut

This dessert-driving drama is deviously hard-hitting

Christmas-themed campaign from NRMA Insurance and Colenso BBDO highlights a case of misplaced priorities when it comes to driving habits.

NRMA Insurance releases a sort-of musical about helpfulness
Mar 19, 2018
Ad Nut

NRMA Insurance releases a sort-of musical about helpfulness

Work from Australia: 'Help is who we are' for NRMA Insurance by The Monkeys.

TBWA to help NRMA build a car from
Feb 7, 2012
Paul Howell

TBWA to help NRMA build a car from "extras" only

SYDNEY - Whybin\TBWA\Tequila, alongside Mediacom, has launched a new campaign for NRMA Insurance under its "Experience the difference" brand positioning. This one highlights the many vehicular "extras" that other insurers don't cover.

Insurance Australia invites nation to drive its car
Nov 22, 2010
David Blecken

Insurance Australia invites nation to drive its car

Whybin\TBWA\Tequila has rolled out its debut campaign for Insurance Australia Group (IAG) to highlight the benefits of various comprehensive policies.

