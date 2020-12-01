This safe-driving message chooses a road less travelled

[Spoiler alert]

Conditioned as we are to expect terrible things to happen in ads or public service message about driving (here's one particularly effective and memorable example), the film above, from NRMA Insurance and Colenso BBDO, is a nail-biting experience.

As the kids drift off to sleep in the back seat and mom's eyelids start to droop, 'Sleeper' seems destined to end in a head-on collision with squealing tires and breaking glass. Turns out it's driving in an altogether different direction, where everyone arrives at their destination safe and sound.

By effectively toying with our expectations, the film demands attention. And Ad Nut especially likes how the action slowly becomes more and more dreamlike, until it cross a double-yellow line and we realize we're in a fictional universe where self-driving cars have advanced well beyond today's capabilities. And that realisation, in turn, delivers the message quite effectively.

The campaign includes TV, cinema and online.

Ad Nut wishes safe travels to all who are lucky enough to be able to travel for the holidays this year.

CREDITS

Client: NRMA Insurance, IAG AU

Chief Marketing Officer: Brent Smart

Marketing Director: Sally Kiernan

Creative & Innovation Lead: Elizabeth Stokes

Creative & Innovation Specialist: Danielle Picker

Creative Agency: Colenso BBDO

Media Agency: MindShare, AU

FINCH

Producer - Cath Anderson

Executive Producer - Loren Bradley

Executive Producer - Rob Galluzzo



MJZ

Director - Juan Cabral

DOP – Eric Gautier

President / Executive Producer - David Zander

Executive Producer - Emma Wilcockson

Editor – Emiliano Fardaus

Colourist – Ricky Gausis

Online – Blockhead VFX

Music Supervision & Licensing – Jay James, Soundtree Music

Sound Design – Parv Thind, Wave Studios UK

Producer – Beth Tomblin, Wave Studios UK