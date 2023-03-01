nick brien

Nick Brien joins Enthusiast Gaming as CEO
Mar 1, 2023
Brandon Doerrer

Nick Brien joins Enthusiast Gaming as CEO

He steps in to lead the gaming media company as prior CEO Adrian Montgomery becomes chair.

How can embattled McCann get back on track?
Nov 23, 2012
Bob Willott

How can embattled McCann get back on track?

It's likely to take more than the dismissal of Nick Brien to rouse the network and inspire confidence among staff and clients

EXCLUSIVE: Asia a major focus for new McCann Boss Diamond
Nov 14, 2012
Emily Tan

EXCLUSIVE: Asia a major focus for new McCann Boss Diamond

NEW YORK – Despite changes at the helm, business will continue “as expected” for McCann Worldgroup, according to its new CEO Harris Diamond in an exclusive phone interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Nick Brien replaced at McCann by Harris Diamond, Martinez given Asia-Pacific role
Nov 14, 2012
Staff Reporters

Nick Brien replaced at McCann by Harris Diamond, Martinez given Asia-Pacific role

GLOBAL - Nick Brien has been replaced as head of McCann Worldgroup by Harris Diamond, chairman and CEO of IPG's constituency management group, which oversees Weber Shandwick and Octagon.

Nick Brien: Marketing now has 5Ps
Sep 18, 2012
Byravee Iyer

Nick Brien: Marketing now has 5Ps

Nick Brien, McCann Worldgroup’s CEO, urged a Spikes Asia audience Monday afternoon to come to grips with the fact that we have entered a new phase: the era of participation.

McCann Enterprise expands into Asia
Sep 13, 2012
Racheal Lee

McCann Enterprise expands into Asia

SINGAPORE - McCann Enterprise, a full-service business-to-business (B2B) communications agency, has expanded into Asia by opening up its office in Singapore.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

1 Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

2 AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

3 See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

4 Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

5 Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

6 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

7 David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

8 Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

WPP to pay £424m in annual bonuses as ‘momentum’ drives profit up 22%

9 WPP to pay £424m in annual bonuses as ‘momentum’ drives profit up 22%

Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports

10 Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports