nick brien
Nick Brien joins Enthusiast Gaming as CEO
He steps in to lead the gaming media company as prior CEO Adrian Montgomery becomes chair.
How can embattled McCann get back on track?
It's likely to take more than the dismissal of Nick Brien to rouse the network and inspire confidence among staff and clients
EXCLUSIVE: Asia a major focus for new McCann Boss Diamond
NEW YORK – Despite changes at the helm, business will continue “as expected” for McCann Worldgroup, according to its new CEO Harris Diamond in an exclusive phone interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific.
Nick Brien replaced at McCann by Harris Diamond, Martinez given Asia-Pacific role
GLOBAL - Nick Brien has been replaced as head of McCann Worldgroup by Harris Diamond, chairman and CEO of IPG's constituency management group, which oversees Weber Shandwick and Octagon.
Nick Brien: Marketing now has 5Ps
Nick Brien, McCann Worldgroup’s CEO, urged a Spikes Asia audience Monday afternoon to come to grips with the fact that we have entered a new phase: the era of participation.
McCann Enterprise expands into Asia
SINGAPORE - McCann Enterprise, a full-service business-to-business (B2B) communications agency, has expanded into Asia by opening up its office in Singapore.
