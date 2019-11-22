newspaper

The Washington Post: being owned by Jeff Bezos 'allows us to think long term'
Nov 22, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

EXCLUSIVE: The Washington Post's new chief revenue officer Joy Robins talks to Campaign about the future of media, innovation under Jeff Bezos, and the Post's attempts to build a digital ad network to rival the big platforms.

DB Export 'prints' newspaper ads...on radio
Nov 27, 2018
Ad Nut

The sustainability-focused New Zealand beer brand gives ad formats an entertaining switcheroo — because 'you can't have a beer without a planet'.

Wall Street Journal to stop print in Singapore along with Hong Kong
Sep 20, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Newspaper readers have until October 6 to convert subscriptions to online digital packages.

CASE STUDY: How a simple idea helped turn a newspaper around
Sep 7, 2011
Staff Reporters

As print media continues to struggle, one newspaper has demonstrated that personal relevance is one way of retaining readership.

Singapore's Chinese Daily gets a new editor, Goh Sin Teck
Jul 29, 2011
David Seidler

SINGAPORE - Lianhe Zaobao, Singapore’s leading Chinese-language daily newspaper, has appointed Goh Sin Teck as its new editor, effective August 1, 2011.

Wall Street Journal Asia adds lifestyle content
Sep 27, 2010
Staff Reporters

HONG KONG - Wall Street Journal Asia (WSJA) has expanded its content with the addition of a Life & Style section from Monday to Thursday, and an extension of the Weekend Journal every Friday.

