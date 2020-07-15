new york times
New York Times to move digital operations out of HK amid security-law concerns
The international publisher will move part of its newsroom to Seoul.
The New York Times opens branded content agency in Asia
The new 'T Brand Studio' in Hong Kong hopes to stand out by making ad campaigns with an editorial heart.
The truth is, this is a good ad
The New York Times gets to the point in a simple and powerful way.
Five things you need to know: Paid-for content
Stuart Clark (pictured) managing director of MPG Singapore reveals five essential pieces of information about paid-for content.
VIDEO: The FT's Angela Mackay weighs in on online payment models
GLOBAL - With the topic of newspapers' online payment models being thrust back into the headlines with The New York Times and the Financial Times announcing changes to their online access plans, executive director of the FT Asia-Pacific, Angela Mackay, says this is only the beginning of a long-term movement to migrate online content behind a paid wall.
