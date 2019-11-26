network

Dentsu Aegis Network ANZ replaces top leadership
Nov 26, 2019
Staff Reporters

CEO Henry Tajer and CFO Reg Davidson have been replaced, effective immediately.

DAN announces raft of global promotions
Dec 6, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Changes include a promotion for Dick van Motman, a new APAC head for Dentsu X and a new China CEO.

Hacking the (independent) agency's business model
May 12, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

We got access into a closed-door meeting of independent agencies that deconstructed the agency of now to try to reconstruct one of the future.

Dentsu Aegis Network invests in Singapore-based creative shop ManghamGaxiola
Jul 7, 2015
Nikki Wicks

SINGAPORE - Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired a stake in Singapore-based creative agency ManghamGaxiola, expanding its creative offering and bringing the McGarryBowen brand to Southeast Asia.

Dentsu Aegis Network takes stake in Indian social and digital agency
Jan 30, 2015
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired a majority stake in WATConsult, a leading social and digital media agency in India.

5 lessons from life in a startup
Sep 15, 2014
Mahesh Neelakantan

Thinking of leaving a comfortable big-agency job to join a startup? Here's some factors that may discourage or encourage you, depending on your point of view.

