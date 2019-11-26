network
Dentsu Aegis Network ANZ replaces top leadership
CEO Henry Tajer and CFO Reg Davidson have been replaced, effective immediately.
DAN announces raft of global promotions
Changes include a promotion for Dick van Motman, a new APAC head for Dentsu X and a new China CEO.
Hacking the (independent) agency's business model
We got access into a closed-door meeting of independent agencies that deconstructed the agency of now to try to reconstruct one of the future.
Dentsu Aegis Network invests in Singapore-based creative shop ManghamGaxiola
SINGAPORE - Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired a stake in Singapore-based creative agency ManghamGaxiola, expanding its creative offering and bringing the McGarryBowen brand to Southeast Asia.
Dentsu Aegis Network takes stake in Indian social and digital agency
Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired a majority stake in WATConsult, a leading social and digital media agency in India.
5 lessons from life in a startup
Thinking of leaving a comfortable big-agency job to join a startup? Here's some factors that may discourage or encourage you, depending on your point of view.
