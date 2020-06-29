nestle

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Nini Chiang, Nestle
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Nini Chiang, Nestle

Leading an FMCG giant's marketing in a market that is also giant, Chiang has a mammoth task in keeping Nestle's brands current.

Fish curry KitKat? Gimme a break...
Nov 18, 2019
Staff Reporters

Fish curry KitKat? Gimme a break...

Product innovation or publicity stunt? Let your taste buds decide...

Tech dominates India's top 100 brands, FMCG names struggle
Jul 29, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

Tech dominates India's top 100 brands, FMCG names struggle

An analysis of India's top 100 brands, according to consumers. Which made significant gains in 2019, and which lost their stripes?

Bear Brand on the up; and why Vietnam favours KitKats
Jun 11, 2019
Olivia Parker

Bear Brand on the up; and why Vietnam favours KitKats

The reigning names in food categories across Asia held onto their spots in 2019. But there is interesting movement further down the chart, and between markets.

Steve Blakeman to lead global Nestle account at Mindshare
May 30, 2019
Kim Benjamin

Steve Blakeman to lead global Nestle account at Mindshare

Blakeman joins network from OMD.

A rise in off-shoring: How Nestlé slashed production costs by as much as 80%
May 24, 2019
Oliver McAteer

A rise in off-shoring: How Nestlé slashed production costs by as much as 80%

More advertisers are experimenting with content hubs all over the world to drive efficiency and cut major costs in a move that could eventually put production companies at the top of adland's food chain.

