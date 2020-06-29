nestle
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Nini Chiang, Nestle
Leading an FMCG giant's marketing in a market that is also giant, Chiang has a mammoth task in keeping Nestle's brands current.
Fish curry KitKat? Gimme a break...
Product innovation or publicity stunt? Let your taste buds decide...
Tech dominates India's top 100 brands, FMCG names struggle
An analysis of India's top 100 brands, according to consumers. Which made significant gains in 2019, and which lost their stripes?
Bear Brand on the up; and why Vietnam favours KitKats
The reigning names in food categories across Asia held onto their spots in 2019. But there is interesting movement further down the chart, and between markets.
Steve Blakeman to lead global Nestle account at Mindshare
Blakeman joins network from OMD.
A rise in off-shoring: How Nestlé slashed production costs by as much as 80%
More advertisers are experimenting with content hubs all over the world to drive efficiency and cut major costs in a move that could eventually put production companies at the top of adland's food chain.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins