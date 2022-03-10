nepal

The Nepali sutra: Unlocking success for global brands in Nepal
1 day ago
Ujaya Shakya

As Nepal continues its journey of progress post the 2015 earthquake and pandemic, the determination and sense of community fostered during these challenging times is not only contributing to a more united and hopeful nation, but creating a new space for global brands to emerge.

Mobile carrier recites a poem for progress in Nepal
Mar 10, 2022
Ad Nut

Ncell launches a campaign by ADA, Sun and Outreach Nepal.

Unilever Nepal takes on stigmatising of returning migrant workers
Jul 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

The company, along with Unicef and Nepal star Rajesh Hamal, makes a case for understanding in a campaign by Outreach Nepal.

Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: South Asia
Nov 16, 2018
Staff Reporters

Here is the shortlist for the South Asia region in the 2018 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Asian Paints Nepal captures the BFF spirit
Oct 24, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Warm-hearted campaign attempts to position the paint brand as a best friend.

Haircare brand styles 10,000 young men in Nepal
Sep 7, 2016
Ad Nut

Set Wet's ongoing activation aims to tease the coiffures of 20,000 guys.

