nepal
The Nepali sutra: Unlocking success for global brands in Nepal
As Nepal continues its journey of progress post the 2015 earthquake and pandemic, the determination and sense of community fostered during these challenging times is not only contributing to a more united and hopeful nation, but creating a new space for global brands to emerge.
Mobile carrier recites a poem for progress in Nepal
Ncell launches a campaign by ADA, Sun and Outreach Nepal.
Unilever Nepal takes on stigmatising of returning migrant workers
The company, along with Unicef and Nepal star Rajesh Hamal, makes a case for understanding in a campaign by Outreach Nepal.
Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: South Asia
Here is the shortlist for the South Asia region in the 2018 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.
Asian Paints Nepal captures the BFF spirit
Warm-hearted campaign attempts to position the paint brand as a best friend.
Haircare brand styles 10,000 young men in Nepal
Set Wet's ongoing activation aims to tease the coiffures of 20,000 guys.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins