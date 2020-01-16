neo
Mindshare forges closer links with Neo to unite brand and demand
'Refocus' will result in number of new roles across Mindshare and Neo.
WPP folds Neo@Ogilvy into Mindshare
Neo's global CEO Nasreen Madhany and global COO Bradley Rogers will join the Mindshare leadership team.
Holograms, 'freedom declarations' drive Adidas NEO campaign
SHANGHAI - In its first piece of work for Adidas NEO since taking over from Isobar, independent agency Arkr Digital has tried to form an intersection of technology and fashion using holographic projections and dual-screen interactions.
wwwins Isobar launches China’s first TVC-aware app for adidas NEO
SHANGHAI - A global TV campaign for adidas's youth line, adidas NEO, will be launched first in China on 15 September, supported by a mobile application that allows consumers to interact in real-time with the TVC via audio Mackin technology—a first in China.
XL Axiata hands business to Oze and DDB
INDONESIA – XL Axiata, Indonesia’s third largest telco, is believed to have handed its communication campaign for prepaid and media data services (MDS) to Oze Indonesia, while DDB picked up BTL.
Bank Danamon set to pitch creative in Indonesia
JAKARTA - Bank Danamon, one of Indonesia's top ten banks, is tipped to pitch its creative account.
