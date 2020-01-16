neo

Mindshare forges closer links with Neo to unite brand and demand
Jan 16, 2020
Ben Bold

Mindshare forges closer links with Neo to unite brand and demand

'Refocus' will result in number of new roles across Mindshare and Neo.

WPP folds Neo@Ogilvy into Mindshare
Jun 19, 2017
Emily Tan

WPP folds Neo@Ogilvy into Mindshare

Neo's global CEO Nasreen Madhany and global COO Bradley Rogers will join the Mindshare leadership team.

Holograms, 'freedom declarations' drive Adidas NEO campaign
Oct 7, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Holograms, 'freedom declarations' drive Adidas NEO campaign

SHANGHAI - In its first piece of work for Adidas NEO since taking over from Isobar, independent agency Arkr Digital has tried to form an intersection of technology and fashion using holographic projections and dual-screen interactions.

wwwins Isobar launches China’s first TVC-aware app for adidas NEO
Sep 12, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

wwwins Isobar launches China’s first TVC-aware app for adidas NEO

SHANGHAI - A global TV campaign for adidas's youth line, adidas NEO, will be launched first in China on 15 September, supported by a mobile application that allows consumers to interact in real-time with the TVC via audio Mackin technology—a first in China.

XL Axiata hands business to Oze and DDB
Jun 14, 2011
Racheal Lee

XL Axiata hands business to Oze and DDB

INDONESIA – XL Axiata, Indonesia’s third largest telco, is believed to have handed its communication campaign for prepaid and media data services (MDS) to Oze Indonesia, while DDB picked up BTL.

Bank Danamon set to pitch creative in Indonesia
Nov 25, 2009
Asiya Bakht

Bank Danamon set to pitch creative in Indonesia

JAKARTA - Bank Danamon, one of Indonesia's top ten banks, is tipped to pitch its creative account.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia