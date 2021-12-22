national library board

Display in Muji. Book plots in haiku format. Library promo.
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

INSPIRATION STATION: Singapore's National Library Board promotes reading with help from Ogilvy, Muji, and a venerable Japanese poetic form.

(Re)building your reading habit in an age of a dozen digital distractions
Dec 22, 2021
Ad Nut

From space exploration to superhero powers, Singapore's National Library Board wants people to hit their books, with a nudge from its handy app.

Singapore's National Library Board calls media pitch
Apr 12, 2013
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - The National Library Board (NLB) has called a media pitch for an agency to handle media buying and develop a media plan for bus-shelter advertisements.

National Library Board invites Singaporeans to share memories
Mar 16, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - The National Library Board (NLB) has launched an online platform in partnership with XM Asia for Singaporeans to collect and share memories in the lead up to the country’s 50th National Day in 2015.

Mandate advertising wins Speak Mandarin media account
Jul 18, 2011
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE – Mandate Advertising International has been awarded the media account for the ‘The Speak Mandarin' campaign by The Promote Mandarin Council.

Dentsu Singapore retains NLB's Speak Mandarin media account
May 14, 2010
Asiya Bakht

SINGAPORE - Dentsu Singapore has successfully retained the Speak Mandarin Campaign media business after a three-way pitch in April.

