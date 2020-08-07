national day

How brands and agencies are celebrating Singapore National Day
Aug 7, 2020
Staff Reporters

How brands and agencies are celebrating Singapore National Day

Agencies and retailers are marking the city-state's 55th birthday with a mix of fun, sales and community giveback.

StarHub is teaching an uber-emo history lesson
Jul 22, 2019
Ad Nut

StarHub is teaching an uber-emo history lesson

To celebrate Singapore’s 54th birthday, the telco is highlighting the overlooked women in the nation’s past.

KFC buckets break ice for multi-ethnic Malaysians
Sep 11, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

KFC buckets break ice for multi-ethnic Malaysians

Two National Day campaigns from Naga DDB Tribal lean on the diverse ethnic backgrounds of Malaysians.

9 campaigns (good and bad) for Singapore National Day 2017
Aug 9, 2017
Faaez Samadi

9 campaigns (good and bad) for Singapore National Day 2017

In honour of Singapore’s 52nd birthday, we take a look at some of the brand campaigns and promotions celebrating the Lion City.

Petronas debuts film to celebrate Malaysia National Day and Malaysia Day
Aug 30, 2013
Racheal Lee

Petronas debuts film to celebrate Malaysia National Day and Malaysia Day

KUALA LUMPUR – National oil and gas company Petronas has launched a film, entitled ‘Children’, to celebrate National Day and Malaysia Day this year.

What if Malaysia's founders had live-Tweeted the fight for independence?
Aug 29, 2013
Racheal Lee

What if Malaysia's founders had live-Tweeted the fight for independence?

KUALA LUMPUR - 1 Malaysia for Youth (1M4U) is carrying out a National Day campaign in which the voices of historical figures speak through the media of today to tell the story of how the country gained independence.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia