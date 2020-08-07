national day
How brands and agencies are celebrating Singapore National Day
Agencies and retailers are marking the city-state's 55th birthday with a mix of fun, sales and community giveback.
StarHub is teaching an uber-emo history lesson
To celebrate Singapore’s 54th birthday, the telco is highlighting the overlooked women in the nation’s past.
KFC buckets break ice for multi-ethnic Malaysians
Two National Day campaigns from Naga DDB Tribal lean on the diverse ethnic backgrounds of Malaysians.
9 campaigns (good and bad) for Singapore National Day 2017
In honour of Singapore’s 52nd birthday, we take a look at some of the brand campaigns and promotions celebrating the Lion City.
Petronas debuts film to celebrate Malaysia National Day and Malaysia Day
KUALA LUMPUR – National oil and gas company Petronas has launched a film, entitled ‘Children’, to celebrate National Day and Malaysia Day this year.
What if Malaysia's founders had live-Tweeted the fight for independence?
KUALA LUMPUR - 1 Malaysia for Youth (1M4U) is carrying out a National Day campaign in which the voices of historical figures speak through the media of today to tell the story of how the country gained independence.
