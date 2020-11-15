Search
1 day ago
How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis
Mental health organisations are also standing behind Osaka's decision
Nov 15, 2020
Beats champions black culture in ad with Solange Knowles, Naomi Osaka and more
Ad has a soundtrack by Knowles.
Jun 3, 2019
Nike and Shiseido offer very different depictions of Naomi Osaka
In one spot, the tennis star takes on the media without saying anything; in another, she simply reads a script.
Jan 30, 2019
Naomi Osaka’s value for Nissin
The Haitian-Japanese tennis star remains a significant asset for the noodle brand despite its ‘whitewashing’ blunder, but it can do more to augment its sponsorship.
Jan 24, 2019
Nissin pulls Naomi Osaka campaign after ‘whitening’ outcry
Company denies deliberate action, and vows to be more attuned to diversity issues.
Sep 13, 2018
Naomi Osaka to endorse Nissan for next three years
The alignment could help the Japanese brand connect with a younger audience globally.
