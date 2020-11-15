naomi osaka

How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis
1 day ago
Diana Bradley

How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

Mental health organisations are also standing behind Osaka's decision

Beats champions black culture in ad with Solange Knowles, Naomi Osaka and more
Nov 15, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Beats champions black culture in ad with Solange Knowles, Naomi Osaka and more

Ad has a soundtrack by Knowles.

Nike and Shiseido offer very different depictions of Naomi Osaka
Jun 3, 2019
David Blecken

Nike and Shiseido offer very different depictions of Naomi Osaka

In one spot, the tennis star takes on the media without saying anything; in another, she simply reads a script.

Naomi Osaka’s value for Nissin
Jan 30, 2019
David Blecken

Naomi Osaka’s value for Nissin

The Haitian-Japanese tennis star remains a significant asset for the noodle brand despite its ‘whitewashing’ blunder, but it can do more to augment its sponsorship.

Nissin pulls Naomi Osaka campaign after ‘whitening’ outcry
Jan 24, 2019
David Blecken

Nissin pulls Naomi Osaka campaign after ‘whitening’ outcry

Company denies deliberate action, and vows to be more attuned to diversity issues.

Naomi Osaka to endorse Nissan for next three years
Sep 13, 2018
David Blecken

Naomi Osaka to endorse Nissan for next three years

The alignment could help the Japanese brand connect with a younger audience globally.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

1 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

2 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

4 Philips wraps global review

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

5 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

6 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

7 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

8 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

9 Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

10 Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook