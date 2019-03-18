name

2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Vikash Modi, Wavemaker

Modi has risen through the ranks in spectacular fashion, transforming, innovating and pushing the boundaries at each step along the way.

Mar 18, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Kantar becomes single brand

All units and services to be consolidated under single name.

Mar 23, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China to Airbnb: New Chinese name is 'ugly-sounding', like 'a filthy love hotel'

Airbnb says its Chinese name 'Ài Bǐ Yíng' is designed to be easier to pronounce, but netizens find it corny, antiquated or worse.

