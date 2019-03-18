Search
40 Under 40 2021: Vikash Modi, Wavemaker
Modi has risen through the ranks in spectacular fashion, transforming, innovating and pushing the boundaries at each step along the way.
Mar 18, 2019
Kantar becomes single brand
All units and services to be consolidated under single name.
Mar 23, 2017
China to Airbnb: New Chinese name is 'ugly-sounding', like 'a filthy love hotel'
Airbnb says its Chinese name 'Ài Bǐ Yíng' is designed to be easier to pronounce, but netizens find it corny, antiquated or worse.
