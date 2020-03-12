muslim

Here's how brands can tap the $2.2 trillion Ramadan opportunity
Mar 12, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Here's how brands can tap the $2.2 trillion Ramadan opportunity

Brands need to be cognizant of nuances in this large and diverse population, according to a report from ADA.

Ramadan and the new generation of Muslim consumers
May 7, 2018
Olga Kudryashova

Ramadan and the new generation of Muslim consumers

WhatsApp facilitating daily Quran readings is just one example of how technology is shaping the holy month.

Why Japan should pay attention to Muslim millennials
Feb 9, 2018
Shun Matsuzaka

Why Japan should pay attention to Muslim millennials

In his first article examining Islamic culture from a Japanese perspective, Shun Matsuzaka of McCann Worldgroup notes that young Muslims have a strong interest in Japan, but that the country still has much to learn about their culture.

What do hip and religious Muslim women want?
Sep 26, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

What do hip and religious Muslim women want?

A JWT study on Muslim women in Malaysia and Indonesia shows that religion is a top priority, yet many do not shy away from embracing new trends.

Interfaith Amazon ad may restore a little faith in humanity
Nov 23, 2016
Ad Nut

Interfaith Amazon ad may restore a little faith in humanity

Heartwarming spot shows a Muslim imam and an Anglican vicar enjoying tea and exchanging gifts. Imagine that.

Engaging young Muslims crucial for future brand success
Nov 14, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Engaging young Muslims crucial for future brand success

Members of ‘Generation M’ want brands to pay attention to their faith, and will reward those that do, according to Shelina Janmohamed, vice president of Ogilvy Noor.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia