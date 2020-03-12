muslim
Here's how brands can tap the $2.2 trillion Ramadan opportunity
Brands need to be cognizant of nuances in this large and diverse population, according to a report from ADA.
Ramadan and the new generation of Muslim consumers
WhatsApp facilitating daily Quran readings is just one example of how technology is shaping the holy month.
Why Japan should pay attention to Muslim millennials
In his first article examining Islamic culture from a Japanese perspective, Shun Matsuzaka of McCann Worldgroup notes that young Muslims have a strong interest in Japan, but that the country still has much to learn about their culture.
What do hip and religious Muslim women want?
A JWT study on Muslim women in Malaysia and Indonesia shows that religion is a top priority, yet many do not shy away from embracing new trends.
Interfaith Amazon ad may restore a little faith in humanity
Heartwarming spot shows a Muslim imam and an Anglican vicar enjoying tea and exchanging gifts. Imagine that.
Engaging young Muslims crucial for future brand success
Members of ‘Generation M’ want brands to pay attention to their faith, and will reward those that do, according to Shelina Janmohamed, vice president of Ogilvy Noor.
