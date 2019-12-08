Search
mullen lowe
2 days ago
MullenLowe mulls over regional banding
AGENCY REPORT CARD: The IPG agency may operate independently as co-owned offices or affiliates, but it’s trying to fix its fragmented image with baby steps.
Dec 8, 2019
WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019
The event was held on 3 December in Mumbai
Sep 5, 2018
MullenLowe Lintas Group names new India leadership
The group has made internal promotions, appointing Amer Jaleel as group chairman and Virat Tandon as group CEO.
Nov 2, 2015
Mullen Lowe names Joseph George to head South and Southeast Asia
Joseph George, currently group CEO of the Mullen Lowe Lintas Group in India, has been given additional charge of South and Southeast Asia operations of the IPG agency network.
Sep 23, 2015
Rupen Desai to depart Mullen Lowe
SINGAPORE - In a surprise move, Rupen Desai, regional president of Lowe, is leaving the network, he has confirmed.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins