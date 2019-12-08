mullen lowe

MullenLowe mulls over regional banding
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

MullenLowe mulls over regional banding

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The IPG agency may operate independently as co-owned offices or affiliates, but it’s trying to fix its fragmented image with baby steps.

WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019
Dec 8, 2019
Campaign India Team

WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019

The event was held on 3 December in Mumbai

MullenLowe Lintas Group names new India leadership
Sep 5, 2018
Olivia Parker

MullenLowe Lintas Group names new India leadership

The group has made internal promotions, appointing Amer Jaleel as group chairman and Virat Tandon as group CEO.

Mullen Lowe names Joseph George to head South and Southeast Asia
Nov 2, 2015
Campaign India Team

Mullen Lowe names Joseph George to head South and Southeast Asia

Joseph George, currently group CEO of the Mullen Lowe Lintas Group in India, has been given additional charge of South and Southeast Asia operations of the IPG agency network.

Rupen Desai to depart Mullen Lowe
Sep 23, 2015
Matthew Miller

Rupen Desai to depart Mullen Lowe

SINGAPORE - In a surprise move, Rupen Desai, regional president of Lowe, is leaving the network, he has confirmed.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

3 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

4 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

5 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

6 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

10 Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer