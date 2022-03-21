Advertising Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
16 hours ago

MullenLowe mulls over regional banding

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The IPG agency may operate independently as co-owned offices or affiliates, but it’s trying to fix its fragmented image with baby steps.

MullenLowe mulls over regional banding

Since APAC CEO Vincent Digonnet departed the agency in 2020, MullenLowe has been attempting to paint a narrative of unity and alliance across its many markets in Asia. Has it succeeded? Read on to find out what steps the agency took to mend its disjointed limbs. 

What was MullenLowe’s overall grade? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores for business; innovation; DEI and sustainability; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

