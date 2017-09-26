mplatform

SCMP hires former GroupM leader as global head of advertising
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

SCMP hires former GroupM leader as global head of advertising

Newly created role for David Wightman signals South China Morning Post's ambition to compete for advertising globally.

Alibaba, GroupM combine solutions on data platforms
Sep 26, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Alibaba, GroupM combine solutions on data platforms

Strategic partnership involves integration of solutions on [m]Platform and Uni Marketing.

GroupM’s [m]Platform launches in key APAC markets
Nov 30, 2016
Byravee Iyer

GroupM’s [m]Platform launches in key APAC markets

Michel de Rijk speaks to Campaign Asia-Pacific about his role and the importance of [m]Platform in APAC.

GroupM launches 'unified' data business [m]Platform
Nov 30, 2016
Gideon Spanier

GroupM launches 'unified' data business [m]Platform

New business unites data, analytics and technology from GroupM, Kantar, Millward Brown and Wunderman.

