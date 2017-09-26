Search
2 days ago
SCMP hires former GroupM leader as global head of advertising
Newly created role for David Wightman signals South China Morning Post's ambition to compete for advertising globally.
Sep 26, 2017
Alibaba, GroupM combine solutions on data platforms
Strategic partnership involves integration of solutions on [m]Platform and Uni Marketing.
Nov 30, 2016
GroupM’s [m]Platform launches in key APAC markets
Michel de Rijk speaks to Campaign Asia-Pacific about his role and the importance of [m]Platform in APAC.
Nov 30, 2016
GroupM launches 'unified' data business [m]Platform
New business unites data, analytics and technology from GroupM, Kantar, Millward Brown and Wunderman.
