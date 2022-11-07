movies

How Warner Bros. Discovery is tackling growing pains post-merger
Nov 7, 2022
Shawn Lim

The merger of Warner Brothers and Discovery Inc has not been easy, but the media giant is now focused on developing a digital advertising offering along with its upcoming streaming service.

Chimney APAC restructures advertising division
Sep 22, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Company creates two new units to offer brands and agencies bespoke video and creative services.

H-Line Ogilvy to formulate digital PR strategy for IMAX in China
Oct 25, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - H-Line Ogilvy will be responsible for the digital marketing and communications duties for IMAX Corporation for the forthcoming year.

Rabbit Content launches Asia-Pacific operations in Australia
Feb 14, 2013
Staff Reporters

SYDNEY - Australian directors Dael Oates and Owen Trevor and executive producer Lucas Jenner have launched production company Rabbit Content Australia.

Nescafé moves beyond typical hard-sell TVCs with micro-movie campaign
Dec 21, 2012
Staff Writer

SHANGHAI - Nescafé is using stories of real people who have taken the road less travelled to reach out to consumers in China with its 'Live out your boldness' campaign.

China slaps restrictions on online videos, micro-movies
Jul 12, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - China's State Administration of Radio, Film and Television (SARFT) and the State Internet Information Office have jointly issued restrictions on "vulgar" content and "low-class" themes in online videos and micro-movies, but the advertising industry need not be worried about the change, according to sources contacted by Campaign Asia-Pacific.

