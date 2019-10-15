mongolia

Mongolia: from ore mining to data mining
Oct 15, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Mongolia: from ore mining to data mining

In Ulaanbaatar, AI engineers are quietly laying the groundwork for a new technology-driven economy in tandem with an emerging digital marketing scene.

Bangladesh, Mongolia, Sri Lanka among fast-growing media markets
Jan 22, 2018
Emily Tan

Bangladesh, Mongolia, Sri Lanka among fast-growing media markets

Cambodia and Myanmar also make Zenith's list of 30 up-and-coming markets, but Iran will be the fastest-growing market through 2020.

Mongolia no longer a wait-and-see market: BrandZ
Sep 5, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Mongolia no longer a wait-and-see market: BrandZ

A BrandZ study offering advice for market entry highlights how Mongolia has more in common with Indonesia than it does with neighbouring China.

Quintessentially Lifestyle opens to cater to affluent in Mongolia
May 2, 2013
Benjamin Li

Quintessentially Lifestyle opens to cater to affluent in Mongolia

MONGOLIA - Mongolia is fast becoming the 'new west' for luxury brands, as a growing pool of nouveau riche consumers attracts brands including luxury concierge service Quintessentially Lifestyle, which has opened a new office in the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator.

Bloomberg TV Mongolia scheduled to launch in March 2012
Nov 2, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Bloomberg TV Mongolia scheduled to launch in March 2012

MONGOLIA - Business and financial news network Bloomberg Media Group has formed a new television channel in partnership with The Trade & Development Bank of Mongolia.

Ogilvy PR forms strategic alliance to enter Mongolia market
Jul 8, 2011
Paul Howell

Ogilvy PR forms strategic alliance to enter Mongolia market

ULAANBAATAR - Ogilvy PR has signed an exclusive strategic alliance with Mongolian firm Breakthrough PR, giving it unique access to a market it says is poised for dramatic growth in the near term.

