mongolia
Mongolia: from ore mining to data mining
In Ulaanbaatar, AI engineers are quietly laying the groundwork for a new technology-driven economy in tandem with an emerging digital marketing scene.
Bangladesh, Mongolia, Sri Lanka among fast-growing media markets
Cambodia and Myanmar also make Zenith's list of 30 up-and-coming markets, but Iran will be the fastest-growing market through 2020.
Mongolia no longer a wait-and-see market: BrandZ
A BrandZ study offering advice for market entry highlights how Mongolia has more in common with Indonesia than it does with neighbouring China.
Quintessentially Lifestyle opens to cater to affluent in Mongolia
MONGOLIA - Mongolia is fast becoming the 'new west' for luxury brands, as a growing pool of nouveau riche consumers attracts brands including luxury concierge service Quintessentially Lifestyle, which has opened a new office in the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator.
Bloomberg TV Mongolia scheduled to launch in March 2012
MONGOLIA - Business and financial news network Bloomberg Media Group has formed a new television channel in partnership with The Trade & Development Bank of Mongolia.
Ogilvy PR forms strategic alliance to enter Mongolia market
ULAANBAATAR - Ogilvy PR has signed an exclusive strategic alliance with Mongolian firm Breakthrough PR, giving it unique access to a market it says is poised for dramatic growth in the near term.
