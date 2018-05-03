money
Sweet dreams are made of bills
Korea's Hana Bank and independent agency The Watermelon have teamed up to prey on people's superstitions and dress it up as environmentalism by stuffing pillows with old banknotes.
Chinese and US consumers moving away from cash
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Latest JWT report says China is leading the way in payments and fintech innovation.
Opportunity knocks in SEA music streaming: McKinsey
Local services shine in a booming market, but advertisers must innovate to seize the streaming opportunity.
The shifting meaning of money in Asia
Money is changing from a signifier of security to a means of access. Here's what that means for marketers.
Bank of Philippine Islands launches 'Let's make it easy' campaign
Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), one of the biggest financial institutes in the Philippines, has launched an integrated campaign titled ‘Let’s make it easy’ to refresh awareness in the market.
