2 days ago
Ad Nut

Sweet dreams are made of bills

Korea's Hana Bank and independent agency The Watermelon have teamed up to prey on people's superstitions and dress it up as environmentalism by stuffing pillows with old banknotes.

May 3, 2018
Staff Reporters

Chinese and US consumers moving away from cash

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Latest JWT report says China is leading the way in payments and fintech innovation.

Nov 15, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Opportunity knocks in SEA music streaming: McKinsey

Local services shine in a booming market, but advertisers must innovate to seize the streaming opportunity.

May 26, 2014
Anjali Puri

The shifting meaning of money in Asia

Money is changing from a signifier of security to a means of access. Here's what that means for marketers.

Jul 5, 2010
Jane Leung

Bank of Philippine Islands launches 'Let's make it easy' campaign

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), one of the biggest financial institutes in the Philippines, has launched an integrated campaign titled ‘Let’s make it easy’ to refresh awareness in the market.

