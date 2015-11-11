mobile commerce

Mobile dominates path to purchase in Asia: Criteo
Nov 11, 2015
Gabey Goh

Mobile dominates path to purchase in Asia: Criteo

SINGAPORE - Mobile transactions in Asia now account for 45 percent of all ecommerce transactions, according to Criteo.

84% in Asia want to shop via mobile: SAP
Oct 10, 2013
Byravee Iyer

84% in Asia want to shop via mobile: SAP

ASIA-PACIFIC - Asia’s demand for mobile commerce leads the world, with 50 per cent of consumers wanting more. SAP’s new research also shows CIOs and CMOs worry about falling behind their customers’ mobile appetites.

Singapore mobile shopping grew 660 per cent in 2011: PayPal
May 17, 2012
Susie Sell

Singapore mobile shopping grew 660 per cent in 2011: PayPal

SINGAPORE – Mobile commerce market in Singapore skyrocketed by 660 per cent between 2010 and 2011, fueled by a rise in mobile shoppers and increase in spend per head, a PayPal study shows.

Next Media’s boss fronts propaganda-style TVC for ‘Sharpon’ m-commerce
Jan 5, 2012
Benjamin Li

Next Media’s boss fronts propaganda-style TVC for ‘Sharpon’ m-commerce

HONG KONG - Looking like something out of Mao's ‘Little Red Book’, Next Media has launched a tongue-in-cheek TVC, featuring its boss Jimmy Lai Chee-Ying, as a patriotic propaganda actor. The campaign promotes promoting the new mobile commerce ‘Sharpon’ by its free tabloid Sharp Daily.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

2 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

Agency of the Year 2021

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

4 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

5 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

6 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

7 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

8 Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

10 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise