mobile commerce
Bargain hunters, category explorers and brand lovers. Meet Southeast Asia’s holiday shoppers
Southeast Asia will see an all-time high in online consumers this festive season. Rishi Bedi, VP and GM, Southeast Asia, Japan & Korea at InMobi shares how brands can take advantage.
Mobile dominates path to purchase in Asia: Criteo
SINGAPORE - Mobile transactions in Asia now account for 45 percent of all ecommerce transactions, according to Criteo.
84% in Asia want to shop via mobile: SAP
ASIA-PACIFIC - Asia’s demand for mobile commerce leads the world, with 50 per cent of consumers wanting more. SAP’s new research also shows CIOs and CMOs worry about falling behind their customers’ mobile appetites.
Singapore mobile shopping grew 660 per cent in 2011: PayPal
SINGAPORE – Mobile commerce market in Singapore skyrocketed by 660 per cent between 2010 and 2011, fueled by a rise in mobile shoppers and increase in spend per head, a PayPal study shows.
Next Media’s boss fronts propaganda-style TVC for ‘Sharpon’ m-commerce
HONG KONG - Looking like something out of Mao's ‘Little Red Book’, Next Media has launched a tongue-in-cheek TVC, featuring its boss Jimmy Lai Chee-Ying, as a patriotic propaganda actor. The campaign promotes promoting the new mobile commerce ‘Sharpon’ by its free tabloid Sharp Daily.
