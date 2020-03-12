mirum
Lack of internal marketing skills slowing down martech growth: report
A Mirum study of martech growth in India, which surveyed more than 500 marketers, was unveiled by WPP CEO Mark Read.
JWT hires new Southeast Asia CEO
Jacco ter Schegget takes on Southeast Asia mandate for Mirum and JWT, as Nanda Ivens departs.
WPP's Mirum acquires 3Ti Solutions of China
Acquisition adds R&D capabilities for proprietary development.
JWT and Mirum debut The Social Team to bridge gaps
SINGAPORE - J. Walter Thompson (JWT) and Mirum Singapore have launched The Social Team, a new social-media offering that provides clients access to digital, analytics, content, strategy and creative expertise across both agencies through one specialised team.
Total and Mirum get emotional with Vietnamese motorcyclists
VIETNAM - To build awareness and brand affinity in Vietnam’s crowded engine oil market, Total and Mirum tapped into the emotional connection of owning a motorbike in Vietnam.
Possible Singapore hires new ECD from Mirum
SINGAPORE - Digital agency Possible has appointed Pei Pei Ng, formerly of XM Asia-Pacific (now Mirum) as its Singapore executive creative director.
