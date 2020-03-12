mirum

Lack of internal marketing skills slowing down martech growth: report
Mar 12, 2020
Campaign India Team

A Mirum study of martech growth in India, which surveyed more than 500 marketers, was unveiled by WPP CEO Mark Read.

JWT hires new Southeast Asia CEO
May 31, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Jacco ter Schegget takes on Southeast Asia mandate for Mirum and JWT, as Nanda Ivens departs.

WPP's Mirum acquires 3Ti Solutions of China
Mar 20, 2017
Staff Reporters

Acquisition adds R&D capabilities for proprietary development.

JWT and Mirum debut The Social Team to bridge gaps
Feb 1, 2016
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE - J. Walter Thompson (JWT) and Mirum Singapore have launched The Social Team, a new social-media offering that provides clients access to digital, analytics, content, strategy and creative expertise across both agencies through one specialised team.

Total and Mirum get emotional with Vietnamese motorcyclists
Aug 24, 2015
Nikki Wicks

VIETNAM - To build awareness and brand affinity in Vietnam’s crowded engine oil market, Total and Mirum tapped into the emotional connection of owning a motorbike in Vietnam.

Possible Singapore hires new ECD from Mirum
Aug 5, 2015
Nikki Wicks

SINGAPORE - Digital agency Possible has appointed Pei Pei Ng, formerly of XM Asia-Pacific (now Mirum) as its Singapore executive creative director.

