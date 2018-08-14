millennial
Fresh tips for getting China's online youth engaged in live events
With brand loyalty dropping among young consumers, encouraging interaction, gamification and new experiences through technology can really help. Pico's global activation VP provides recent examples.
How 6-year-olds in a Guangxi kindergarten re-interpreted Chevrolet's logo
Chevrolet's logo looked like a red cross, a crucifix or a sanitary napkin to many adults in China. A group of (much) younger ‘consumers’ helped change that.
Colour me successful: why it's time to reconsider what your palette is saying
'Millennial pink' may be a fad — but it has lasted longer than expected. In a world where visuals are king, what other colour trends are important for brands seeking recognition online?
Pink 'ruby' chocolate arrives in HK, targeting Asia's cuteness obsession
Chocolate makers Callebaut chose Hong Kong as a key target market to launch its pink 'ruby' chocolate to pâtisserie chefs and chocolatiers — and hordes of enthusiastic Instagrammers.
Why Japan should pay attention to Muslim millennials
In his first article examining Islamic culture from a Japanese perspective, Shun Matsuzaka of McCann Worldgroup notes that young Muslims have a strong interest in Japan, but that the country still has much to learn about their culture.
Then and now: My first job in advertising
Three CEOs and four new joiners from Publicis, OMD and Isobar share their first job experiences. Long hours and demanding clients persist, but changes in technology and workplace culture mark the greatest shifts in a generation.
