millennial

Fresh tips for getting China's online youth engaged in live events
2 days ago
Gregory Crandall

Fresh tips for getting China's online youth engaged in live events

With brand loyalty dropping among young consumers, encouraging interaction, gamification and new experiences through technology can really help. Pico's global activation VP provides recent examples.

How 6-year-olds in a Guangxi kindergarten re-interpreted Chevrolet's logo
Aug 14, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

How 6-year-olds in a Guangxi kindergarten re-interpreted Chevrolet's logo

Chevrolet's logo looked like a red cross, a crucifix or a sanitary napkin to many adults in China. A group of (much) younger ‘consumers’ helped change that.

Colour me successful: why it's time to reconsider what your palette is saying
Jul 23, 2018
Olivia Parker

Colour me successful: why it's time to reconsider what your palette is saying

'Millennial pink' may be a fad — but it has lasted longer than expected. In a world where visuals are king, what other colour trends are important for brands seeking recognition online?

Pink 'ruby' chocolate arrives in HK, targeting Asia's cuteness obsession
Jul 18, 2018
Olivia Parker

Pink 'ruby' chocolate arrives in HK, targeting Asia's cuteness obsession

Chocolate makers Callebaut chose Hong Kong as a key target market to launch its pink 'ruby' chocolate to pâtisserie chefs and chocolatiers — and hordes of enthusiastic Instagrammers.

Why Japan should pay attention to Muslim millennials
Feb 9, 2018
Shun Matsuzaka

Why Japan should pay attention to Muslim millennials

In his first article examining Islamic culture from a Japanese perspective, Shun Matsuzaka of McCann Worldgroup notes that young Muslims have a strong interest in Japan, but that the country still has much to learn about their culture.

Then and now: My first job in advertising
Nov 7, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Then and now: My first job in advertising

Three CEOs and four new joiners from Publicis, OMD and Isobar share their first job experiences. Long hours and demanding clients persist, but changes in technology and workplace culture mark the greatest shifts in a generation.

