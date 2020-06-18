mike fromowitz
Obituary: Mike Fromowitz, beloved APAC adman
Fromowitz, as a leader at The Ball Partnership and Batey Ads, was a creative force in Hong Kong and Asia starting in the 1980s.
Hall of shame: More multicultural brand blunders
It’s baffling how often even major companies continue to get their messages wrong.
The sad state of advertising agency morale
Mike Fromowitz describes the problem and offers 10 principles to improve it.
RIP Michael Ball: They don’t make 'em like they used to
Mike Fromowitz remembers mentor, friend and giant of Asian advertising, Michael Ball, who died Sunday.
Sleeping giants awake: Consultancies loom large in agency space
It’s never been harder to be an ad agency, writes Mike Fromowitz. But could the presence of giant consultancies in the creative game actually be a good thing?
Culture matters
Lack of cultural understanding can be disastrous, and avoiding pitfalls requires more than a cursory familiarity, writes Mike Fromowitz.
