mike fromowitz

Obituary: Mike Fromowitz, beloved APAC adman
Jun 18, 2020
Matthew Miller

Fromowitz, as a leader at The Ball Partnership and Batey Ads, was a creative force in Hong Kong and Asia starting in the 1980s.

Hall of shame: More multicultural brand blunders
Feb 9, 2017
Mike Fromowitz

It’s baffling how often even major companies continue to get their messages wrong.

The sad state of advertising agency morale
Jan 3, 2017
Mike Fromowitz

Mike Fromowitz describes the problem and offers 10 principles to improve it.

RIP Michael Ball: They don’t make 'em like they used to
Sep 27, 2016
Mike Fromowitz

Mike Fromowitz remembers mentor, friend and giant of Asian advertising, Michael Ball, who died Sunday.

Sleeping giants awake: Consultancies loom large in agency space
Aug 12, 2016
Mike Fromowitz

It’s never been harder to be an ad agency, writes Mike Fromowitz. But could the presence of giant consultancies in the creative game actually be a good thing?

Culture matters
Jun 22, 2015
Mike Fromowitz

Lack of cultural understanding can be disastrous, and avoiding pitfalls requires more than a cursory familiarity, writes Mike Fromowitz.

