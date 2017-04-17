mgm

Amazon to acquire MGM for US$8.45 billion
2 days ago
Campaign India Team

Amazon to acquire MGM for US$8.45 billion

MGM's 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows to be made available to Amazon users.

To stand a chance in Japan, casino brands need frank communication
Apr 17, 2017
David Blecken

To stand a chance in Japan, casino brands need frank communication

The door is technically open for casinos and integrated resorts, but potential operators still face a considerable communications challenge in winning people over.

Impact Asia China scoops MGM Grand San Ya
May 6, 2011
Benjamin Li

Impact Asia China scoops MGM Grand San Ya

SHANGHAI - Impact Asia China has won MGM Grand San Ya Hotel resort’s PR retainer account following a recent pitch with undisclosed agencies, reported Fiona Ng, MD of its China office.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

2 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

3 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

4 Philips wraps global review

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

5 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

6 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

7 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

8 Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

9 Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

10 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA