Media News
Campaign India Team
21 hours ago

Amazon to acquire MGM for US$8.45 billion

MGM's 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows to be made available to Amazon users.

(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)

Amazon has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire move studio MGM for US$8.45 billion.

The online shopping giant wants to use MGM to enhance Amazon Studios' offerings, while bolstering the catalogue of films available to Prime subscribers. MGM has more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond and Rocky franchises, as well as 17,000 TV shows, including Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Vikings, within its catalogue. The studio has won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys. 

Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said of the deal: "The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team. It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling."

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos expressed similar plans during the company's annual shareholder meeting Wednesday.

"The acquisitions thesis here is really very simple: MGM has a vast, deep catalog of much beloved intellectual property, and with the talented people at MGM and the talented people at Amazon Studios, we can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century," Bezos said.

Amazon said it will help preserve MGM’s heritage and catalogue of films, and provide customers with access to these existing works. Amazon is looking to empower MGM to continue with storytelling while it enhances Amazon Studios' offerings.

Kevin Ulrich, chairman of the board of directors of MGM, said the opportunity to align MGM’s storied history with Amazon "is an inspiring combination".

"It has been an honor to have been a part of the incredible transformation of Metro Goldwyn Mayer. To get here took immensely talented people with a true belief in one vision. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank the MGM team who have helped us arrive at this historic day. I am very proud that MGM’s Lion, which has long evoked the Golden Age of Hollywood, will continue its storied history, and the idea born from the creation of United Artists lives on in a way the founders originally intended, driven by the talent and their vision. The opportunity to align MGM’s storied history with Amazon is an inspiring combination," Ulrich said.

Completion of this transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

 
Source:
Campaign India
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

2 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

3 Philips wraps global review

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

4 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

5 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

6 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

8 Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

9 Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Related Articles

Amazon buys Sizmek's ad server and DCO
Advertising
Jun 3, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Amazon buys Sizmek's ad server and DCO

Amazon’s ad sales surge 77% to nearly $7 billion
Advertising
May 2, 2021
Mariah Cooper

Amazon’s ad sales surge 77% to nearly $7 billion

Publicis shares rise on fresh M&A speculation about interest from Havas owner
Marketing
Mar 30, 2021
Gideon Spanier

Publicis shares rise on fresh M&A speculation about ...

Amazon touts new Twitch, IMBdTV offerings, audience guarantees via ad tech
Advertising
May 4, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Amazon touts new Twitch, IMBdTV offerings, audience ...

Just Published

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful
Advertising
15 hours ago
Ad Nut

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful

A public-hygiene campaign from Wunderman Thompson will have you doing new dance moves like the trashcan twirl and the rubbish reach.

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty
Advertising
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty

A VMLY&R film for Australia's defence forces features finely tuned messaging and admirable film craft that reinforces it.

D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia's project with the Australian mint led APAC entrants as D&AD announced its first slate of winners overnight. DDB New Zealand also won a Yellow Pencil, and in addition APAC yielded 14 graphite awards.