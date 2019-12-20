mergers and acquisitions

Rubicon Project and Telaria merger to create 'world’s largest independent SSP'
Dec 20, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

The combined company will aim to create a "powerful, strategic alternative to the walled gardens".

The top M&A deals of 2019
Dec 18, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

2019 saw some of the industry's biggest ever deals.

M&A deals come full circle
Oct 18, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

The tide is turning from outside investors coming in, to inside investors looking out.

New entrants shake up agency M&A market; ad groups 'distracted' by restructuring
Feb 8, 2018
Gideon Spanier

Big groups such as Dentsu and WPP bought fewer agencies in 2017, while consulting giant Accenture led the way as a new entrant.

Aegis Media forms JV in China, expands Vizeum brand
Jan 27, 2010
Anita Davis

SHANGHAI - Mainland television-advertising agency Charm Communications will operate as Vizeum China after reportedly agreeing to sell 17.7 per cent of its business to Aegis Media.

Aegis Media China appoints D Sriram as chief operating officer
Oct 16, 2009
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - D Sriram, former Asia-Pacific CEO at Starcom MediaVest Group, has been appointed chief operating officer role for Aegis Media China.

