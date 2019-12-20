mergers and acquisitions
Rubicon Project and Telaria merger to create 'world’s largest independent SSP'
The combined company will aim to create a "powerful, strategic alternative to the walled gardens".
The top M&A deals of 2019
2019 saw some of the industry's biggest ever deals.
M&A deals come full circle
The tide is turning from outside investors coming in, to inside investors looking out.
New entrants shake up agency M&A market; ad groups 'distracted' by restructuring
Big groups such as Dentsu and WPP bought fewer agencies in 2017, while consulting giant Accenture led the way as a new entrant.
Aegis Media forms JV in China, expands Vizeum brand
SHANGHAI - Mainland television-advertising agency Charm Communications will operate as Vizeum China after reportedly agreeing to sell 17.7 per cent of its business to Aegis Media.
Aegis Media China appoints D Sriram as chief operating officer
SHANGHAI - D Sriram, former Asia-Pacific CEO at Starcom MediaVest Group, has been appointed chief operating officer role for Aegis Media China.
