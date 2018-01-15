media planning
When it comes to media plans, don't gamble
Crafting a strong, effective media plan is not about backing one thing over another, you have to challenge everything, including yourself, and create a balance
Facebook fallout: Higher prices, more emphasis on creative
The cost of Facebook ads will rise following changes to the newsfeed algorithm, so it behooves advertisers to invest in contextual creative and copy talent.
Pre-creative planning: What it means for Asia
With more brands setting up global or regional hubs In Singapore it might be time for the country to lead the way with new media approaches.
Mondelēz consolidates media with Carat across region
ASIA-PACIFIC - Aegis Media's Carat has won media planning and buying for all of Mondelēz International's brands across a wide swath of North Asia and Southeast Asia, taking the business from Mindshare, Campaign Asia-Pacific has learned.
PHD wins global media planning for Johnnie Walker Blue after competitive pitch
SINGAPORE - The media and communications agency secured a global planning win for the premium brand after a “hush-hush” pitch process.
Media planning must be backed by brand metrics, not just media KPIs: OMD
SHANGHAI - OMD China has launched a media planning tool to help marketers decide on media mixes based on brand objectives, as well as media efficiencies.
