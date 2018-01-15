media planning

When it comes to media plans, don't gamble
2 days ago
Sue Unerman

Crafting a strong, effective media plan is not about backing one thing over another, you have to challenge everything, including yourself, and create a balance

Facebook fallout: Higher prices, more emphasis on creative
Jan 15, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

The cost of Facebook ads will rise following changes to the newsfeed algorithm, so it behooves advertisers to invest in contextual creative and copy talent.

Pre-creative planning: What it means for Asia
May 28, 2015
Ronnie Thomas

With more brands setting up global or regional hubs In Singapore it might be time for the country to lead the way with new media approaches.

Mondelēz consolidates media with Carat across region
Dec 10, 2013
Matthew Miller

ASIA-PACIFIC - Aegis Media's Carat has won media planning and buying for all of Mondelēz International's brands across a wide swath of North Asia and Southeast Asia, taking the business from Mindshare, Campaign Asia-Pacific has learned.

PHD wins global media planning for Johnnie Walker Blue after competitive pitch
Nov 28, 2013
Jason Wincuinas

SINGAPORE - The media and communications agency secured a global planning win for the premium brand after a “hush-hush” pitch process.

Media planning must be backed by brand metrics, not just media KPIs: OMD
Jun 28, 2012
Staff Writer

SHANGHAI - OMD China has launched a media planning tool to help marketers decide on media mixes based on brand objectives, as well as media efficiencies.

